Mystery over blood stains in classrooms of Agartala college

We are waiting for lab report and investigating all aspects, say police

Mystery shrouds the blood stains found in Maharaja Bir Bikram College here on Tuesday. Officials of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) collected the samples from two classrooms and adjacent corridors.

The police engaged its dog squad but did not get any clue from the the surroundings.

“We have rushed to the college at around 11.30 a.m. after receiving information about the stains. We saw stray blood stains in two classrooms and adjacent corridors,” a police officer told newsmen.

The police said they are waiting for the lab report and are investigating all aspects.

They recorded the statements of the night guards and a few officials of the college.

Located on a sprawling hillock and encircled by a water lake, the college was established in 1947 as the erstwhile princely state’s first degree college.