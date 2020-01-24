Other States

‘Mysterious’ disease strikes Manipur village

The Manipur government has collected blood samples in a village bordering Myanmar where two people — a woman and a girl — died of a ‘mysterious’ disease that left “black marks all over the body”.

Two others, including a woman, were taken to the nearest hospital from Khamasom Phungthar village in Ukhrul district. The village, situated between India-Myanmar border pillar numbers 124 and 125 takes almost four hours to reach from district headquarters Ukhrul.

Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said he had instructed the Health Department to combat the disease.

