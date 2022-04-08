Mysterious disease claims livestock in Ukhrul

Samples from the dead cattle have been sent for testing

A mysterious disease has claimed the lives of about one hundred cows and buffaloes in the border district of Ukhrul over the past few weeks.

Some cattle are also missing. Tribal villagers in the district fear that the cattle that did not return home may be dead in the forests and mountains. Their owners have been combing vast areas in search of the missing animals.

District veterinarians said samples from the deceased cattle have been sent to laboratories to establish the cause of death.

Officials said that reports of dying cattle were received from Tusom village in the district some weeks ago. Unexplained deaths have also been reported from Chingjaroi Khullen, Chngjaroit CV and Chingjaroi Ngachaphung villages in Ukhrul district.

Village elders said that the dead livestock bore no external body injuries, thereby ruling out wild animal attacks. However, they had bleeding noses, swollen tongues and infected legs.

Meat buyers fear infections. There is no system in Manipur for testing meat on sale by veterinarians as being fit for human consumption.