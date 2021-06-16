Myanmar province CM in Mizoram

GUWAHATI

16 June 2021 04:13 IST

The Chief Minister of a province of Myanmar is the newest high-profile lawmaker to have taken refuge in Mizoram following a military coup in the country in February.

Officials in Mizoram said Salai Lian Luai, Chief Minister of Chin State, crossed over to Champhai town on Monday night. Champhai is the headquarters of Champhai district bordering Myanmar.

Mr. Luai is a leader of the National League of Democracy (NLD), the party headed by Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained by the military rulers. He became the Chief Minister of the Chin State in 2016 when the NLD came to power.

He is one of 24 lawmakers of the country to have taken shelter in Mizoram. Among the more than 9,000 refugees are Army and police personnel.