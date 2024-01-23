ADVERTISEMENT

Myanmar plane for repatriation of soldiers overshoots runway, crashes at Mizoram airport; three injured

January 23, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Aizawl

The plane had arrived here to take back the Myanmar soldiers who crossed over to India last week

PTI

While landing, the plane overshot the tabletop runway of the airport and crashed. Photo: DIPR

A Myanmar military plane crashed at the Lengpui airport on the outskirts of Aizawl on January 23, officials said.

The plane had arrived here to take back the Myanmar soldiers who crossed over to India last week, following gunfights with ethnic insurgent group 'Arakan Army', they said.

There were six people on the plane and three of them were critically injured in the accident, officials said.

While landing, it overshot the tabletop runway of the airport and crashed. The impact of the accident was such that the plane split into two, they said.

A total of 276 Myanmarese soldiers had entered Mizoram last week, and of them, 184 were sent back on Monday, officials said.

The remaining 92 soldiers were to be repatriated on Tuesday, they said.

The plane was supposed to take them to Sittwe in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

CONNECT WITH US