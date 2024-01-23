GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Myanmar plane for repatriation of soldiers overshoots runway, crashes at Mizoram airport; three injured

The plane had arrived here to take back the Myanmar soldiers who crossed over to India last week

January 23, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Aizawl

PTI
While landing, the plane overshot the tabletop runway of the airport and crashed. Photo: DIPR

While landing, the plane overshot the tabletop runway of the airport and crashed. Photo: DIPR

A Myanmar military plane crashed at the Lengpui airport on the outskirts of Aizawl on January 23, officials said.

The plane had arrived here to take back the Myanmar soldiers who crossed over to India last week, following gunfights with ethnic insurgent group 'Arakan Army', they said.

There were six people on the plane and three of them were critically injured in the accident, officials said.

While landing, it overshot the tabletop runway of the airport and crashed. The impact of the accident was such that the plane split into two, they said.

A total of 276 Myanmarese soldiers had entered Mizoram last week, and of them, 184 were sent back on Monday, officials said.

The remaining 92 soldiers were to be repatriated on Tuesday, they said.

The plane was supposed to take them to Sittwe in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Related Topics

Myanmar / Mizoram / air transport / air and space accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.