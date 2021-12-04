Myanmar keen on reopening border gate

Myanmar is keen on reopening the International Border at Gate no. I with India to resume legalised border trade, officials said. India had sealed the border following reports of increasing number of COVID-19 infected persons at Namphalong and Tamu towns bordering Manipur.

Officials in Tengnoupal district, under which the border town Moreh falls, said that a letter on the subject was received by the District Collector from Kyaw Auntt Maung, chairman of the Tamu district administration.

However there was no mention about the international Gate no. II.