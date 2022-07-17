Other States

My sister only identified Malik, not other abductors: Mehbooba

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. File | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR July 17, 2022 22:39 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 22:39 IST

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday described her sister Rubaiya Sayeed’s recent identification of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik as her abductor in the 1989 kidnapping case as “doing her duty as per the law”.

“She [Ms. Sayeed] was called as a witness to identify someone in the case. Yasin Malik has been in the public domain for a long time, so it was easy for her to identify him. Thirty two years is a long time and people tend to forget a lot of things. But it was easy to identify Malik,” Ms. Mufti.

Ms. Mufti’s sister was abducted by members of the JKLF in the December of 1989 when she was returning home from a medical college where she was pursuing MBBS. Five militants were later released in exchange for the release of Ms. Sayeed. Her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed was then a Union minister.   

