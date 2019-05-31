Other States

Second stint will help in continuing AYUSH projects: Shripad Naik

Shripad Naik celebrating his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. File

Shripad Naik celebrating his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

He was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him also as Minister of State for Defence. 

Goa BJP leader Shripad Naik on Friday said his second consecutive term as Minister of State (independent) for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) would help in continuity of the Ministry’s projects.

“I have already been AYUSH Minister in the last term. My second stint in the same Ministry will help me as far as continuity is concerned. I will focus on completing the ongoing projects faster. I will also embark on new plans for yoga and alternative medicine,” he said in a message to people of Goa soon after his portfolios were announced. 

When asked if he would look to organising defence-related events like a defence expo in Goa once again, he said, “I will see to it that Goa gets as much benefit as possible from both the Ministries.” 

While Manohar Parrikar was Defence Minister in 2014-17, DefExpo was held in Goa. However, it was shifted outside the State the next year.

Printable version | May 31, 2019 7:54:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/my-second-stint-as-ayush-minister-will-help-continue-ongoing-projects-says-shripad-naik/article27378061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

