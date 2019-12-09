‘My priority is to bring Cong. back to power in Himachal’

Days after the Congress president Sonia Gandhi dissolved its unit in Himachal Pradesh, barring its chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the party is all set to revamp the organisation in a bid to revive the party’s electoral prospects ahead of the next Assembly polls, due in 2022.

“The Congress is on revival path now. My priority is to bring back the Congress party in power. The process of reorganising the unit is a big exercise. I am deliberating with all leaders of the party on different aspects and soon a strong unit will in place. After party’s proposed rally on December 14 in New Delhi, we will speed up the process of restructuring the State unit,” Mr. Rahore told The Hindu here.

The Congress had lost all four parliamentary seats including Mandi, Shimla, Kangra and Hamirpur in the 2019 polls. Party insiders felt factionalism and infighting within the party was one of the key reason behind party’s poor show. In the 2017 Assembly polls as well, the Congress was reduced to 21 seats in the 68 member Vidhan Sabha.

Party’s central leadership had appointed Mr. Rathore as the State party chief on January this year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections by replacing Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had been at loggerheads with senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

The decision was seen as an attempt to cull the factionalism and unite the party. Now, after the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) dissolved the State unit, the move is being seen as an indication to give the new president a free hand to reconstitute the organisation for better functioning.

“No infighting”

“Factionalism is a thing of the past as there’s no infighting within the party now. The executive committees of the State, districts and blocks would be reconstituted on the old pattern, which was followed before my predecessor – Mr. Sukhu,” said Mr. Rathore, who is believed to enjoy backing of former Union Minister and senior party leader Anand Sharma, besides Virbhadra Singh.

“Party will start a membership campaign, which has not been undertaken in the past over seven years. The focus would be to induct honest and dedicated people,” he said.

Mr. Rathore said people are already fed with the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party in the State and were supporting the Congress.

“We have been protesting against the anti-people policies of BJP governments in the State and at the Centre, and the positive response given to our recent protests by the public is indicative of their anger and disenchantment with the BJP regimes – be it on the issue of deteriorating law and order condition, price rise, rising drugs menace or economic slowdown,” he added.