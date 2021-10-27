My ‘opponents’ are threatening my supporters, says Amarinder

CHANDIGARH

27 October 2021 01:07 IST

They can’t defeat me with such low-level political games, says ex-Punjab Chief Minister

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh, who recently announced he would float his party, alleged on Tuesday that his ‘opponents’ were threatening his supporters.

In an apparent attack on his detractors in the Congress party, Capt. Amarinder (retd.) said that after launching a personal attack, now his opponents have started to harass and threaten his supporters in Patiala (his home town) and other parts of the State.

The allegations came ahead of his likely announcement of breaking away from the Congress party and floating his own on October 27. He is slated to hold a press conference in Chandigarh, where he could make an announcement on his plans.

“From personal attacks they’ve now stooped to threats and harassment of my supporters in Patiala and elsewhere. Let me tell my rivals they can’t defeat me with such low-level political games. They will neither win votes nor people’s hearts with such tactics,” said Capt. Amarinder, through his media advisor on Twitter.

“Those who have stood by me have done so because they believe in and want to continue working for Punjab’s peace and development. They will not be scared away by such petty acts of intimidation or persecution. We will continue to fight for Punjab’s future,” he said.

Alliance with BJP

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Capt. Amarinder had recently said an alliance with the BJP was on the cards, if the ongoing farmers’ protest against the farm laws was resolved.

Capt. Amarinder, who had last month quit as Chief Minister alleging he was ‘humiliated’, said his party will work towards forming an alliance with like-minded parties including the breakaway Akali Dal groups.

After the Congress high command cornered Capt. Amarinder into resigning from his post, the two-time Chief Minister had made it clear that he would explore and exercise his political option at an appropriate time.