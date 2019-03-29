My family is being threatened by Central enforcement agencies: Sudin Dhavalikar

Three days after being dropped by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from his coalition government, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar on Friday said that he is being threatened by Central enforcement agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (I-T) department and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

An MLA of the regional outfit, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is still in the BJP-led coalition, said that the NIA threatened to arrest his wife, Jyoti, who is linked to the Goa-based Hindu right-wing outfit, Sanatan Sanstha.

“We have received a lot of threats over the last three days from ED, I-T department and from the NIA saying that my wife will be arrested,” Mr. Dhavalikar told presspersons here. He claimed that the threats were linked to the MGP’s refusal to back out from contesting the forthcoming Shiroda Assembly bypolls, a contentious issue between the BJP and MGP over which Mr. Dhavlikar was sacked.

“The family of Sudin Dhavalikar will not back down. These threats will last only for a few days,” Mr. Dhavalikar further said.

After two members of the three-member MGP legislative party joined the BJP, Mr. Dhavalikar was sacked from the Cabinet on Wednesday.

Mr. Sawant had alleged that Mr. Dhavalikar was sacked for anti-government activity and the insistence of the MGP leadership to contest the Assembly bypoll in Shiroda, where the BJP is also fielding its candidate who had resigned from the Congress to join the BJP in October last year.

The MGP has already said that they were considering fighting the two Lok Sabha and the three Assembly seats. MGP president Deepak Dhavlikar has also said that a decision regarding withdrawing from the BJP-led alliance would be taken soon.

Meanwhile, on Friday Mr. Deepak Dhavlikar filed his nomination for Shiroda Assembly constituency bypoll.