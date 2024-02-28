MVA seat-sharing for Lok Sabha almost finalised, says Sanjay Raut

February 28, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Pune

Stating that there were no differences within the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday informed that the seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming Lok Sabha election between the MVA parties, including Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), were “almost complete”.

A meeting between leaders of the three core MVA parties – the Sena (UBT), the Congress, and the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar – was held on Tuesday at Mumbai’s Hotel Trident to discuss seat-sharing on the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Raut said that the draft seat-sharing proposal was ready and that there would be no need for further meetings between the MVA partners after Wednesday (February 29).

“The MVA, including the VBA, held extremely positive discussions on the seat-sharing issue. A draft seat-sharing plan is ready. After tomorrow, there will be no more meetings needed. We are continuously in touch with Balasaheb Ambedkar. When we all sat down, we realised there were no differences between us. There will be no more problems. By evening [Wednesday], the seat-sharing arrangements will be decided,” Mr. Raut said, adding that the VBA representatives, too, were satisfied with the discussions.

He, however, said the seat-sharing formula would only be formally announced later by Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Mr. Patole as heads of the respective MVA parties.

Along with Mr. Raut were present Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction leader Jayant Patil and senior Congressman and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan.

Crediting Mr. Chavan’s influence in steering today’s meeting, Mr. Raut said, “One Chavan has gone [Ashok Chavan], but another is there.”

Mr. Ambedkar had excused himself from attending the meeting on grounds that he had to attend an election rally of his party.

