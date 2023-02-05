MVA rejects Shinde, BJP appeal not to contest bypolls in the name of ‘political tradition’

February 05, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PUNE

Spurning Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s appeal to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition to let two Assembly bypolls in Pune district be held unopposed, the MVA leadership said that they were fighting to win. The Chinchwad and Kasba Peth byelections, slated for February 26, have been necessitated after the recent deaths of sitting BJP MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak in less than a fortnight

According to sources, Mr. Shinde, whose Shiv Sena faction is allied to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had called up MVA leaders – Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole – urging them to let the BJP’s candidates be elected unopposed in both seats, in keeping with the “political custom” of Maharashtra. Mr. Shinde pointedly did not call Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the rival Sena camp, which is the third member of the MVA.

The BJP have already announced the names of Hemant Rasane for the Kasba seat and Ashwini Jagtap, the late Mr. Jagtap’s wife, for the Chinchwad Assembly segment.

‘Not fielded a relative’

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Mr. Patole confirmed that Mr. Shinde did call him up requesting that the Kasba Peth election be held unopposed. However, the Congressman said that there was no question of doing that as the BJP had not fielded a relative of the late Ms. Tilak as they ought to have done.

“The CM called me and alluded to the State’s political tradition in letting the Kasba Peth seat bypoll be held unopposed... But in spite of the late Mukta Tilak’s dedication and loyalty to the party, the BJP has not given a ticket to her kin. So, there is no question now of not fielding a candidate there. As per our arrangement within the MVA, the Kasba Peth has been given to the Congress. So, we are gearing to fight the polls,” Mr. Patole said.

Sources said that Pune Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar was likely to be fielded for the Kasba seat.

‘Let the electorate choose’

Similarly, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said that there was no reason why the elections ought to be held unopposed.

“They [the BJP] had not let the Kolhapur, Pandharpur or Deglur Assembly bypolls be held unopposed. Just because they did not field a candidate for the Andheri East bypoll [held last year], they should not expect that all future byelections will be held unopposed. This is a democracy, the electorate will choose whosoever they want,” he said.

Mr. Pawar further said that the BJP had appealed to the Opposition as they were perhaps fearing a defeat in the bypolls, given that they had suffered a major jolt in the recent Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) byelections to five seats.

Echoing Mr. Pawar, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the ruling Shinde-Fadnavis government had appealed to Opposition parties as the present political atmosphere was “unfavourable” for the ruling dispensation. “Hence, the ruling parties feel that the Assembly byelections ought not to be held,” Mr. Raut said.

Past ‘magnanimity’

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray wrote an open letter, appealing to the Opposition MVA to display the same magnanimity by allowing the polls to be held unopposed just as the BJP had done last year by withdrawing its candidate for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll.

Mr. Raj Thackeray, as well as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had urged the BJP to withdraw its candidate from the Andheri contest which was necessitated following the death of Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena camp MLA Ramesh Latke in May last year.

That contest had witnessed a high-voltage build-up with the ruling BJP first announcing their candidate Murji Patel to contest against the late MLA’s spouse Rutuja Latke, only to later withdraw him from the poll fray as a gesture of ‘magnanimity’, paving the way for Ms. Latke’s victory. However, the Uddhav camp alleged that the BJP withdrew from the fray only when it was evident that its candidate would not win.