MVA govt. would have remained in power had Patole not quit as Speaker, says Sanjay Raut

February 09, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Pune

The tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray might have remained in place had not current State Congress chief Nana Patole resigned abruptly as Speaker, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday.

“Had Mr. Patole remained as Speaker, then the picture today would have been different. But because he vacated the post of Speaker suddenly, it gave the Bharatiya Janata Party a chance to topple the government… This plot to overthrow the government [MVA] had been hatched before,” said Mr. Raut.

Mr. Patole had resigned from the Speaker’s post in February 2021 — barely a year after the formation of the MVA — in order to take over as the Maharashtra Congress president. However, his exit not only disturbed the working within the MVA parties, but also created a vacuum which was never filled till the existence of the MVA government.

The MVA was toppled in June 2022 after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s coup which saw the formation of a new government with the BJP supporting the Shinde faction.

Stating that the Speaker’s post was very vital during a political crisis, Mr. Raut said this was especially if a coalition government like the MVA (comprising the Nationalist Congress Party, the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena) was in place.

“But the manner in which he [Mr. Patole] vacated the post gave our adversaries [the BJP] a chance to depose the government. They were aided by the Governor [B.S. Koshyari] who did not give a chance to hold fresh elections,” Mr. Raut said.

Patole’s charge

The Sena (UBT) leader’s remarks against his ally, the Congress came a day after Mr. Patole had hit out at Mr. Raut for ‘meddling’ in the Congress’ internal affairs.

On Wednesday, Mr. Patole, who is mired in a feud with senior Congressman Balasaheb Thorat and newly-elected MLC Satyajeet Tambe (Mr. Thorat’s nephew), had said the Congress had not appointed Mr. Raut as its spokesperson. The Maharashtra Congress chief’s remarks against Mr. Raut came after the latter had sympathised with Mr. Tambe and was seen to support his claims of being unfairly treated by Mr. Patole.

While Mr. Patole and Mr. Raut have taken digs at each other in the past despite the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena being allies within the MVA, several senior leaders within the Maharashtra Congress are reportedly upset with the MPCC chief’s style of functioning.

Amid rumours that Mr. Patole could be replaced as MPCC chief, a number of leaders from Maharashtra, including Vijay Wadettiwar and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan reached Delhi on Thursday to meet with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“There is a need to take care that such incidents [feud with Mr. Thorat] don’t happen again. Presently, there is a situation in Maharashtra which is favourable to the Congress. So, such incidents of internal feuds must not take place,” Mr. Wadettiwar said.

Commenting on Mr. Patole, Mr. Wadettiwar too echoed Mr. Raut’s sentiments.

“Nana Patole ran the House in an exemplary manner and a firm hand. Many felt that the MVA government would have remained in place had he stayed on as Speaker,” said Mr. Wadettiwar.

Earlier this week, Mr. Thorat resigned from his post as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader following serious differences with Mr. Patole, particularly after the fiasco over the Nashik MLC poll. In his letter to Mr. Kharge, Mr. Thorat has reportedly alleged he was being ‘targeted’ and ‘humiliated’ by Mr. Patole during party meetings while apparently stating it was “impossible” to work with the MPCC chief.

Speculation is rife that Mr. Prithviraj Chavan could be appointed as the next CLP leader.