MVA Govt. will fall by March next year: Rane

Pune

27 November 2021 00:56 IST

The tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would collapse and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would come to power by March 2022, Union Minister and senior leader Narayan Rane said on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting in Jaipur, Mr. Rane, the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) said he was merely endorsing what the BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil had predicted earlier.

“One will be able to see the expected changes in Maharashtra once the BJP comes to power in March,” he said.

Asked how he had arrived at this conclusion, Mr. Rane said, “If one wants to topple a government or form a new one, one needs to keep some things secret.”

Responding to Mr. Rane’s remarks, Sena leader Anil Parab said the MVA did not run or fall on the former’s predictions and that the ruling alliance would complete its full term.