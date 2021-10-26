MVA govt. faces flak over medical exam chaos

Pune

26 October 2021 01:02 IST

BJP demands Minister’s resignation

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra and State Health Minister Rajesh Tope came under fire from student bodies and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party after chaos reigned for the second successive time in the Health Department’s medical recruitment exams held on Sunday.

Irate students alleged confusion over hall tickets while at some exam centres in Pune and Nashik the questions papers were delivered late. At an exam centre in Mumbai’s Andheri area, some students alleged that exam papers had been given out an hour earlier and that the paper had been ‘leaked’. At a number of centres, students complained that supervisors arrived after the scheduled 10 a.m. time.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Student Helping Hand, said the government was behaving in an extremely insensitive manner.

He said students had completely lost faith in the government after the chaos and were now worried about the conduct of the MPSC exams to be held on January 2 next year.

Holding Mr. Tope responsible for the Sunday’s confusion, senior BJP leader Madhav Bhandari demanded his resigntion.