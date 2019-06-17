Other States

Muzaffarnagar riots: key hearing on July 1

more-in

Sessions court to take up murder case against six accused

A court here on Monday sent the murder case of an eyewitness in a Muzaffarnagar riots case to the sessions case for hearing on July 1. Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Gautam sent the murder case against six accused to the sessions court for hearing and asked them to appear before it on July 1.

Shot dead in Khatauli

Ashfaq, who was an eyewitness in the murder case of his two brothers, was shot dead in Khatauli town of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district in March this year.

Ashfaq’s brothers, Nawab and Shahid, were shot dead during the 2013 riots, in which more than 60 lives were lost and over 40,000 people were displaced.

Case registered

Police registered a case and arrested all the six accused, including gangster Sushil Munch’s son.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2019 11:13:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/muzaffarnagar-riots-key-hearing-on-july-1/article28022691.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story