Mutant strain of virus reported in Kolkata

The first case of the mutant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was reported in Kolkata on Wednesday in a youth who returned recently from the U.K. He is presently under isolation at the Calcutta Medical College. The State Health Department has advised all who have come in contact with him to remain in isolation.
Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay held a high-level meeting directing the police to remain vigilant and people to exercise restraint ahead of New Year festivities. Mr. Bandyopadhyay ruled out extreme steps like night curfew but added that people should not mingle without masks. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday had urged the State government to step up measures to avoid any crowding during the New Year celebrations.
Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the State to 5,50,893. The State recorded 28 deaths during the day, taking the total deaths due to the contagious viral infection to 9,683. The discharge rate in the State increased to 95.99%, and the active cases in the State dropped to 12,381.
In another development, the second dose of the third phase trial of the COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ was administered to State’s Urban Development Minister and former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim at NICED, a Central government facility in the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath