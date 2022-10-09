‘Muslims use condoms the most, population on decline’: Owaisi on RSS chief’s remarks

At the RSS Dussehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat had said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored

PTI Hyderabad
October 09, 2022 13:03 IST

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

The Muslim community uses family planning tool, condom the most in order to maintain a gap between two children, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.

He was responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent population imbalance remark.

In his address at a public meeting in Hyderabad, the AIMIM chief said Mr. Bhagwat will not mention this, and he should keep data before discussing population growths.

“Muslims population is not increasing. Don’t have any tension on that. Our population is declining... Muslims’ children TFR (total fertility rate) is declining. You know who is maintaining more spacing between two children? Muslims are maintaining. Who is using condoms the most? This is to inform you that we are using. Mohan Bhagwat will not talk about it,” Mr. Owaisi said.

Mr. Bhagwat on October 5 said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally.

At the RSS Dussehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Mr. Bhagwat had said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored. Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries.

“I am informing the truth. (Mr. Bhagwat says) Population is increasing.. Where is it increasing Bhagwat saab? You keep data and speak,” The Hyderabad MP further said.

On Gujarat police reportedly flogging some Muslims in public view for their alleged involvement in stone pelting at a Navratri Garba venue , Mr. Owaisi said they were beaten while the spectators were enjoying it.

“They are being beaten on roads with lathis. Is it Indian democracy? Is it Indian secularism? Is it rule of law? There is respect for a roadside dog. But a Muslim is not respected,” Mr. Owaisi said.

He said the accused should have been dealt with as per law. 

