Muslims should not buy house of Hindus and vice versa, demands Kanpur Mayor

July 18, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Kanpur

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey on July 18 demanded the Uttar Pradesh Government to bring a rule so that no person from Muslim community can buy a house belonging to Hindus and vice versa.

“I will also demand from my government, that no Muslim could buy the house/property of a Hindu and no Hindu could buy the house of a Muslim,” said Ms. Pandey after reaching Munshi Purva locality in the city as locals complained about encroachment on a temple premises by a Muslim family. Ms. Pandey became furious after seeing the garbage on the temple premises.

She could also be purportedly heard saying, “Hindus think they [Muslims] are giving more money, so sell them their [Hindus] houses”.

After Ms. Pandey got elected as Mayor, she started restoring 125 temples that were in bad shape.

Ms. Pandey said, “We found many of these temples have been encroached. We are not against them [Muslims]. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talks about ‘Sabka Saath’, but we are angry with their behaviour/mentality as they throw waste, dirt in temples”.