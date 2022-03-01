Muslims, Pandits bond over ‘Herath’ festivities online

File photo of devotees at the Shankar-Acharya temple atop a hill-lock, locally called Takht-e-Sulaiman, on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival locally known as Hearath in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

March 01, 2022 04:58 IST

Many Pandits pay obeisance at temples in Srinagar

Otherwise separated by three decades of conflict, the displaced Kashmiri Pandits and local Muslims on Monday joined hands on social media to spread warmth on the occasion of ‘Herath’ or ‘Shivratri’, historically a major festival of local Hindus who migrated in large numbers in the 1990s when militancy broke out here.

Hundreds of Muslim netizens were seen greeting Pandits, not living in Kashmir anymore, on social media and prayed for peaceful times ahead.

“Herath [Shivratri] greetings to all my Kashmiri Pandit friends. May this auspicious day bring in lasting happiness, prosperity and peace in our lives,” wrote former bureaucrat Ghulam Nabi Qasba on Facebook.

Such posts by Muslims evoked immediate response from Pandits living outside J&K. “Same to you! Bless you with lots of happiness and see you very soon,” Sanjay Kachru wrote, in response to Dr. Qasba’s post.

Traditionally, Muslims in Kashmir would visit Pandits the next day of ‘Herat’ celebrations for ‘salaam’.

“On the day of ‘salaam’, Muslim neighbours would visit the Pandit houses for greetings on the Shivratri. Pandits would keep wet walnuts for Muslims, a tradition followed by many Muslims in the old city,” said Rashid Ahmad Rishi, a resident of Ganpatyaar.

Hundreds of Pandits left the Valley in the 1990s. More than 3,800 Pandits have returned to Kashmir since former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh unrolled a special rehabilitation package for displaced Pandits in 2008-09. Around 610 have started reusing their properties in the last five years.

A number of Pandits on Monday were seen paying obeisance at the temples at Ganpatyar and Hanuman Temple in Srinagar.

“’Herath’ is Kashmiri Pandits’ main festival. We prayed for peace and prosperity,” a Kashmiri Pandit said.

Special stalls of fish and dry fruits were made available by the government on the occasion.

Senior leaders of J&K’s regional parties, including the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Peoples Conference, greeted the Pandits.

“Herath greetings to Kashmiri Pandits everywhere. May all your prayers on this special day be answered,” former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also greeted the community. “’Herath Poshte’ to our Kashmiri Pandit brethren. May this occasion bring you joy, prosperity and peace,” she tweeted.

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone said apart from the festivities, the occasion is “a reminder of the good old days”. “The Herath Saal. The fish curry. The very very spicy food. The soggy rice. The yanga. And most importantly so much of love. To the good old days of togetherness. May those days return,” Mr. Lone said.

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said the philosophy of ‘Kashmiryat’ without the existence of Kashmiri Pandits shall be incomplete. “We must strive for their dignified return,” Mr. Tarigami said.