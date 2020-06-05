Muslims make arrangements for cremation of Pandit neighbour in Valley

At a time when funerals are restricted to close family members in red zones due to the COVID-19 scare, a group of local Muslims joined a Pandit family in the last rites, as just around a dozen Pandit families are left in Bandipora’s Kuloosa village post upsurge of militancy in the 1990s.

The locals arranged the material used in the last rites as per the Hindu rituals, amidst the implementation of lockdown measures following the fresh cases reported in Bandipora district in the past two days.

“Local Muslims made special arrangements to perform the last rites. Firewood was arranged for cremation. The body was also shouldered by Muslims. It’s our duty to ensure that we are with our Pandit neighbours in thick and thin,” Abdul Qadir, a villager, said.

The family of deceased Rani Bhat, wife of Moti Lal Bhat, did not leave the Valley when the militancy broke out and forced migration of hundreds of Pandit families.

Maintaining social distancing, the mourners including scores of Muslims, were seen being a part of the cremation rituals.

“Locals visited the bereaved family one by one and expressed their condolences. We maintained social distancing but ensured the family did not mourn the death all alone,” the villager said.

The pictures of the cremation went viral online, as local boys were seen participating in the last rites of the minority community.