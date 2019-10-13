Muslims in India are the happiest, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The happiest Muslims in the world are found in India, thanks to the Hindu culture, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Saturday.

“Hindu” is not a religion or a language, he said, addressing a gathering of intellectuals. Neither is it the name of a country. “Hindu” is the culture of all those who live in India... one that accepts and respects diverse cultures. When any nation has deviated from the right path, it has come to us in search of truth, he said.

“When Jews were wandering, India was the only nation where they got shelter. The Parsis practise their religion freely only in India. The happiest Muslims are found in India. Why is it so? Because we are Hindus,” he said.

“It is our Hindu Rashtra. Many in India are ashamed of proclaiming their Hindu identity. There are some who will say they are proud of being Hindu. There are others who will say they are Hindu, but show their annoyance at the continuous utterance of the word. There are some who are cautious about their Hindu identity. When you ask them behind closed doors, then they will admit that they are Hindus. Because their interest are affected,” said the RSS chief.