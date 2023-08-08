Muslim youth allegedly forced to lick spit by ex-BJP MLA in Jharkhand

August 08, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Ranchi

A Muslim youth was allegedly forced to lick his spit by former BJP MLA Devendra Kunwar in Dumka district of Jharkhand.

A video of the purported incident, which took place on August 6, is circulating on social media in which the former MLA from Jarmundi is seen making the youth do sit-ups, forcing to lick his spit and kicking him on his back.

The victim, Taufiq Ansari, is a resident of Sadhudih village. On Sunday afternoon, the villagers caught him and brought him to the panchayat, accusing him of taking photographs and videos of women bathing in a river in Naunihat.

The panchayat members and the villagers then took the youth to the former MLA’s residence near Naunihat market in the Jarmundi police station limits.

Denying the allegations, Mr. Kunwar said: “The villagers were very angry and were repeatedly demanding that the youth be made to lick his spit but I refused to do so. However, to pacify the villagers and to save the youth from a possible attack, I asked him to do sit-ups and also asked him to apologise by bowing his head. The villagers were adamant on their demand so I took the youth with me to save him. I kept him at my residence for five hours.”

Police send team

Dumka Superintendent of Police (SP) Pitambar Singh Kherwar told The Hindu, “I have also seen the video circulating on social media, but no formal complaint has been lodged yet by the victim of any of his family members. I have sent a police team to his residence. Once a complaint is lodged against Mr. Kunwar, action would be taken accordingly.”

The police, however, said they could not find the youth or his family members at their house.

Congress State president Rajesh Thakur slammed the BJP and said the ugly face of the party had come to the public domain. “By doing such incidents, an atmosphere is being created against Dalits, Adivasis and minorities. Whether it is an incident in Manipur or an incident in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has maintained silence. The BJP is trying to polarise voters by spreading hatred,” Mr. Thakur said.

A BJP leader said the party had taken the matter seriously and if needed, action would be taken against Mr. Kunwar.

