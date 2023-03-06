ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim wedding in Shimla’s Hindu temple sets example

March 06, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Shimla

Hindu organisations supported the wedding of the Civil Engineer groom and the M.Tech bride, says temple trust.

PTI

This representational picture shows a Muslim bride signing a marriage certificate. | Photo Credit: AP

In an unusual venue for a Muslim wedding, a couple on March 3,2026, married at a temple run here by the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

The Satyanarayan temple in this small town in Shimla district also houses a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office. There is a mosque next door, but the families chose the temple.

A maulvi performed the nikah in the presence of two advocates and two witnesses. The “baraat” was received at the temple in the traditional “Hindu manner”.

The temple trust said Hindu organisations supported the wedding of the Civil engineer groom and the M.Tech bride.

“The temple is managed by the VHP and the RSS office is also located in the temple complex,” temple trust general secretary Vinay Sharma said.

“The marriage ceremony was a significant move towards communal harmony as the RSS is often accused of being anti-Muslim,” he said. “It is a rare example of communal harmony which must be spread.” The bride’s father said people belonging to all religions attended the wedding.

