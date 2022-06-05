Muslim clerics, civil society in Kashmir Valley condemn killings of minority members

Several religious leaders passed a joint resolution, saying that “plurality is a basic and fundamental fact of Kashmiri society and everyone has to understand this pluralistic nature of Kashmiri society”

The civil society in Kashmir termed the targeted killing of innocent persons “an assault on universal human values”. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Several religious leaders passed a joint resolution, saying that “plurality is a basic and fundamental fact of Kashmiri society and everyone has to understand this pluralistic nature of Kashmiri society”

Top religious leaders in the Kashmir Valley, including the grand mufti, on Saturday condemned the targeted attacks on members of the minority communities in the Valley.

Shia cleric Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi, president of the J&K Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, denounced the killing of minorities, especially teachers.

At a meeting in Srinagar, several religious leaders passed a joint resolution, saying that “plurality is a basic and fundamental fact of Kashmiri society and everyone has to understand this pluralistic nature of Kashmiri society”.

The resolution unanimously condemned the targeted killings of Pandit community members and non-locals.

“They [religious leaders] expressed solidarity with them,” a statement said.

The leaders urged for unity among communities to “thwart evil designs of vested interest and called for interfaith dialogue across Kashmir to bridge the gaps”.

The resolution also called for the early release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house detention.

Grand mufti Nasir-ul-Islam termed the killing of minority members an “act of cowardice”. “We condemn such acts because it creates hatred between the minority and the majority communities. I appeal to people to maintain brotherhood and defeat these evil designs,” he said.

The civil society in Kashmir termed the targeted killing of innocent persons “an assault on universal human values”.

“We would appeal to all the people in Kashmir to strongly condemn such acts and extend full support and cooperation to the employees from the minority community for their security and protection,” the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC), a valley-based civil society body comprising former bureaucrats, academicians and retired judges, said

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I), the top traders’ body in the Valley, termed the bloodshed of innocent civilians “as unacceptable and against humanity”.

“It goes against the basic spirit and concept of Kashmiriyat. This has dented the image of Kashmiris again and is against cultural ethos,” a KCCI spokesman said.