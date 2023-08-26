Video of Muslim boy being slapped by classmates on insistence of teacher in U.P. goes viral

August 26, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - Lucknow

A video showing a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also passing objectionable remarks against the community has gone viral on social media.

The teacher, identified as Trapti Tyagi, can be seen asking the students of class 2 of a private school in Khubbapur village under Mansurpur police station area to hit the hapless child.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Circle Officer Ravishankar on Friday told reporters, “The viral video was examined, and prima facie, it seems the child was beaten up for not completing his school work. Some objectionable comments can also be heard in the video. We are looking into the matter and further action will be taken.”

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubham Shukla said apart from the students, two people are also seen in the video, one of whom is the teacher, while efforts are on to identify the other person.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Action will be initiated against both the persons and also against the school management,” he said.

Asked to comment on the religious identity of the victim child and those who hit him, Mr. Shukla said, “As of now, we cannot say it as this is a matter of investigation. Our team will probe this, and the police have also taken cognisance of this case.”

Samajwadi Party blames BJP’s ‘politics of hate’

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a post demanded the teacher be sacked immediately, and called her a "blot on teacher society."

"In a viral video from Muzaffarnagar, a teacher is getting a student beaten up by other students. She is guilty of a double crime in that on one hand she is asking other students to beat the child and on the other she is making them violent. The BJP government should show this video in the G20 meeting and explain how justified is its politics of hate," Mr. Yadav said in his post.

"Such a teacher is a blot on the teacher society. The teacher community should raise a voice against her to get her punished," he said.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi react

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on X, “Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like a school into a market place of hatred - there is nothing worse a teacher can do for the country.”

“This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India - do not hate them, we all have to together teach love,” he added.

Priyanka Gandhi said, “Where there is talk of technology to go to the moon or things that build a boundary wall of hatred. The choice is clear. Hate is the biggest enemy of progress.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.