HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muslim boy gets slapped by classmates on insistence of teacher in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party blames BJP’s ‘politics of hate’; Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi condemn incident

August 26, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
The teacher, identified as Trapti Tyagi, can be seen asking the students of class 2 of a private school in Khubbapur village under Mansurpur police station area to hit the hapless child.

The teacher, identified as Trapti Tyagi, can be seen asking the students of class 2 of a private school in Khubbapur village under Mansurpur police station area to hit the hapless child. | Photo Credit: X Screengrab

A video showing a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also passing objectionable remarks against the community has gone viral on social media.

The teacher, identified as Trapti Tyagi, can be seen asking the students of class 2 of a private school in Khubbapur village under Mansurpur police station area to hit the hapless child.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Circle Officer Ravishankar on Friday told reporters, “The viral video was examined, and prima facie, it seems the child was beaten up for not completing his school work. Some objectionable comments can also be heard in the video. We are looking into the matter and further action will be taken.”

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubham Shukla said apart from the students, two people are also seen in the video, one of whom is the teacher, while efforts are on to identify the other person.

“Action will be initiated against both the persons and also against the school management,” he said.

Asked to comment on the religious identity of the victim child and those who hit him, Mr. Shukla said, “As of now, we cannot say it as this is a matter of investigation. Our team will probe this, and the police have also taken cognisance of this case.”

Samajwadi Party blames BJP’s ‘politics of hate’

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a post demanded the teacher be sacked immediately, and called her a "blot on teacher society."

"In a viral video from Muzaffarnagar, a teacher is getting a student beaten up by other students. She is guilty of a double crime in that on one hand she is asking other students to beat the child and on the other she is making them violent. The BJP government should show this video in the G20 meeting and explain how justified is its politics of hate," Mr. Yadav said in his post.

"Such a teacher is a blot on the teacher society. The teacher community should raise a voice against her to get her punished," he said.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi react

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on X, “Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like a school into a market place of hatred - there is nothing worse a teacher can do for the country.”

“This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India - do not hate them, we all have to together teach love,” he added.

Priyanka Gandhi said, “Where there is talk of technology to go to the moon or things that build a boundary wall of hatred. The choice is clear. Hate is the biggest enemy of progress.”

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.