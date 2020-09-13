Musician Aditya dies of kidney failure

Mumbai

13 September 2020 07:27 IST

He was singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son

Veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya died on Saturday after suffering a kidney failure at a hospital in Mumbai.

Aditya (35), who breathed his last early on Saturday morning, had been suffering from kidney ailments for “quite some time”, an official from the Cine Singers Association said.

“I got a call from Aditya Paudwal’s family this morning and they said he died due to kidney failure at a hospital. We later informed all our members. He had been unwell since quite some time, he had kidney problems,” said Himanshu Bhatt, general secretary, of the Cine Singers Association.

Aditya was a music arranger and producer. He had arranged and produced a song for the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray, which released in 2019.

The news of Aditya’s death was first shared by music composer Shankar Mahadevan, who took to Instagram to pay his tributes. “Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more. Just can’t believe this. What an amazing musician and a lovely human being. I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back. Just can’t come to terms with this. Love you brother... miss you,” he wrote.

Other prominent personalities from the field of music also condoled Aditya’s death on social media.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Anuradha Paudwal ji’s son Aditya at such a young age. May his soul rest in peace.”

Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas said he is shocked by the sudden passing away of Aditya. “Shocked to learn about sudden passing of dear Aditya Paudwal. We will never forget the image of his energetic and bright face. May God grant him eternal rest.”