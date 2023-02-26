Murder twist in Arunachal cash-for-job ‘scam’

February 26, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The cash-for-job ‘scam’ in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has a murder angle now.

The State Police on Saturday decided to treat the death of Tumi Gangkak, an Undersecretary suspended from the APPSC, after the question papers for a recruitment exam were leaked in 2022, as a case of murder.

Gangkak was found hanging from a tree near the Itanagar Zoo on February 24, the night after a “mysterious” phone call made him leave his child’s birthday party at home. The call was from a sub-inspector engaged in the State Police’s Special Investigation Cell (SIC).

The APPSC official’s phone was switched off soon after he left home. But by then, he had posted a message in a community-based WhatsApp group. The message read: “My dear esteemed members, I have never been involved in the APPSC paper leakage. I am innocent but I am being targeted as was the assistant controller of examinations.”

Local NGOs sensed foul play as Gangkak’s wrists and the Achilles tendons of both the legs were slit. Government officials took note of the public anger when locals tried to bury his body on the premises of the APPSC office in Itanagar.

“After the meeting, we decided to register Gangkak’s death as a case of murder. Two SIC sub-inspectors, Tapun Messar and Bomchu Krong, have also been detained for questioning in this case,” a senior police officer said, declining to be quoted.

Clearer picture

He said the police would get a clearer picture after receiving the report of the autopsy on Gangkak’s body by Monday.

Another community-based organisation, the Adi-Bane-Kebang said it was unfortunate that the death of the suspended official was being communalised. It appealed to the people to refrain from hate speech against the deceased, the members of the family and the community he belonged to.

The APPSC paper leak issue was also being given a communal hue on social media platforms, the organisation said.

The alleged APPSC cash-for-job scam came to light after Gyamar Padung, a candidate for the assistant engineer (civil) examination filed a complaint at the Itanagar police station on August 29, 2022, alleging cheating.

This triggered a series of complaints by civil service job aspirants who could not get through examinations, conducted by the APPSC earlier. Chief Minister Pema Khandu decided to have all civil service exams conducted since 2014 probed.

