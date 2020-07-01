Other States

Murder of policemen: man shot dead

A man wanted in connection with the murder of two policemen was shot dead and his accomplice was arrested by the Sonipat Police in an encounter late on Tuesday night.

The encounter took place less than 24 hours after the two policemen, constable Ravinder and Special Police Officer Kaptan, were found dead with stab wounds in Sonipat’s Baroda police station area.

However, two Inspectors, an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a Head Constable sustained stab wounds during the encounter. They were taken to PGIMS Rohtak and are said to be stable.

