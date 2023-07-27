Murder of CPI(M) leader: Ranchi bandh evokes partial response, SIT formed

July 27, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Ranchi

A bandh called by various tribal organisations to protest against the murder of a CPI(M) leader in Jharkhand's Ranchi evoked a partial response on Thursday even as a special investigation team was constituted to probe into the killing, police said.

The Nagri Police Station officer-in-charge was suspended after CPI(M) leader Subhash Munda was shot dead in the area by motorcycle-borne men on Wednesday evening, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred at Daladali Chowk in the state capital Ranchi.

Hundreds of tribal people, belonging to different organisations, took to the streets here since morning to impose the Ranchi bandh and demanded immediate arrest of the assailants.

The agitators blocked roads at various locations and burnt tyres to express their anger, leading to disruptions of vehicular movement in parts of the city.

A tribal activist Kundreshi Munda said, “The incident exposed the law and order situation of the state. Without any fear, gunmen entered Munda’s office and fired at him. We want immediate arrest of the culprits.” Normal life was hit partially in Nagri block, Kathal and Piska crossings and Argora Chowk with a large number of tribal people gathering on roads.

The tribal activist threatened that if the administration fails to arrest the assailants in the next 12 hours, they would intensify their agitation and go for Jharkhand bandh.

“An SIT has been formed for an investigation into the case. It is working on several inputs. The assailants will soon be arrested. The officer in charge of the Nagri Police Station has been suspended after the incident," Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police Naushad Alam told PTI.

A team from the forensic science laboratory has been asked to collect pieces of evidence and samples from the spot, the SP said, adding that CCTV footage is also being examined.

Jharkhand BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi criticised the JMM-led government over the law and order situation in the state.

Munda was in his office when the gunmen came to the place and fired seven bullets at him, CPI(M) state secretary Prakash Viplav said.

The incident triggered mob violence in the locality on Wednesday evening with irate locals vandalising shops and vehicles, blocking roads and attempting to set some huts on fire.

The situation was brought under control late Wednesday night after additional forces were deployed there.

The body of the leader was sent for post-mortem examinations, the police said.

CPI(M) state secretary Prakash Viplav said after the post-mortem, the body was kept at the party office in Main Road on Thursday morning and then, it was taken to Daladali Chowk where hundreds of people gathered.

“Before going for last rites, his body was also taken to his residence,” Mr. Viplav said.

Munda had contested assembly polls twice from the Hatia seat and a by-poll from the Mandar constituency.

Mr. Viplav said the party has been protesting against the incident in all districts of the state along with demonstrations by different tribal organisations.

The Ranchi Rural SP said, “Everything is under control now. Blockades have been cleared and the body has been sent for cremation.”

