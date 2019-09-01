Murder convict celebrates birthday in jail with cake and mutton curry

A murder convict has cut a cake and served mutton curry to other inmates inside a jail here to celebrate his birthday, and the ‘invitees’ video recorded the programme on mobile phones, a senior jail official said on Sunday.

Seven prison officials were suspended in connection with the hosting of the party by Pintu Tiwari who is serving life sentence for murdering two engineers in Darbhanga.

“A video of the party, which had gone viral on Saturday night, shows Tiwari cutting a cake and sharing sweets with other inmates who present him with gift-wrapped packets,” Sitamarhi Jail Superintendent Rajesh Kumar Rai said.

Selfies taken

A platter of rice and mutton curry was also served at the gathering while some of the inmates whipped mobile phones out of their pockets and clicked selfies with Tiwary, he said.

Tiwary, a sharp-shooter of the Mukesh Pathak gang, had carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his head. He was arrested from Patna three years ago.

It was not clear when the birthday party was held.

Mr. Rai said the revelry took place in violation of the jail manual and the entire episode was captured on mobile phones, which is banned inside the prison premises .