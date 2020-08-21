Other States

Murder charge against ex-DGP

A murder charge was on Friday added against former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the case relating to disappearance of a man in 1991.

Special Public Prosecutor, Advocate Sartej Singh Narula, told The Hindu that the application for adding Section 302 (murder) was moved by the SIT after during the course of investigation evidence was collected, which indicated that offence under Section 302 of IPC was committed.

