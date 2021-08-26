Other States

Munnawar Rana’s son held for faking attack: police

Poet Munnawar Rana’s son was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly faking an attack on himself to implicate his uncles in a false case.

The noted poet’s son Tabrez Rana, who is embroiled in a dispute with his uncles over their ancestral properties, was arrested by the Raebareli police from Lalkuan locality in the Naka area here.

Rana, who wanted to contest the Assembly elections from Tiloi, had staged the attack on himself to get security and media coverage, besides implicating his uncles, a senior officer said. He had lodged a complaint with the Raebareli police alleging that he was attacked by two bike-borne men on June 28.


