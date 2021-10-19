Mundra drug haul: NIA gets custody of 3

A special court here on Monday granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) 10-day remand of three persons initially arrested in a case related to seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Gujarat’s Mundra Port last month.

The court of special judge P.C. Joshi remanded the accused, M. Sudhakaran and Durga Vaishali — who allegedly ran M/S Aashi Trading Company that had imported a consignment of ‘talc stones’ (which turned out to be drug) — and Rajkumar P., to 10-day NIA custody as sought by the Central agency.

The accused, also booked under anti-terror act UAPA, were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence before the case was transferred earlier this month to the NIA. The case relates to the seizure of heroin originating from Afghanistan, which had arrived at Mundra Port from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port.