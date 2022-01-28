Mumbai’s controversial SRA project to change hands again

Mumbai

28 January 2022 01:29 IST

The ₹5,000-cr. scheme has seen several delays over the years

One of the most controversial and delayed slum redevelopment project on a prime land in Mumbai’s Andheri area in the western suburbs is set to witness a change of developer, yet again. In 2018, The Hindu had reported on the said project highlighting the illegalities in the selection of the present builder.

Unable to kick-start the work in last four years, the existing builder Shiv Infra Vision Pvt Ltd is transferring the slum redevelopment project on Andheri’s RTO land.

It is the project over which allegations of irregularities were leveled against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and State’s current Food and Civil Supply minister Chhagan Bhujbal and he was even jailed. Mr. Bhujbal was recently acquitted of all charges.

A public notice for investigating the title of the said land was issued recently indicating that the project is set to change the hands, once again. The move however has raised question mark on the conduct of the then Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) officials who handed over the project to present company despite several violations of rule.

linked with scam

The ₹5,000-crore redevelopment project under the SRA in Annanagar, Vitthal-Rakhumai, and Kasam Nagar slums, Andheri, was stuck in controversy for years after it was linked with the alleged Maharashtra Sadan scam. The slum was earlier to be redeveloped by M/s K.S. Chamankar Enterprises. This was terminated in June 19, 2017 over its alleged links in the Maharashtra Sadan scam.

After vacating the slums, an RTO office, staff quarter and testing track was to be built in the space. Chamankar was to get 21,000 square meter of TDR in return for building Maharashtra Sadan at Delhi.

But Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and Aam Aadmi Party leader Anjali Damaniahave levelled allegations of ₹10,000 crore scam. The special court has already acquitted all including Mr. Bhujbal and Chamankar Enterprises. However, in the interim Shiv Infra Vision Pvt. Ltd. was appointed as the new developer by the SRA despite several irregularities. This group has now decided to sell the project.