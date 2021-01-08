Other States

Mumbai's air quality worse than Delhi; rains forecast in Maharashtra

The next 48 to 72 hours are crucial as these areas may receive thunderstorms and showers. PTI   | Photo Credit: PTI

The air quality index of Mumbai surged on Thursday, surpassing New Delhi, due to cloudy conditions, said a met official.

The air quality index for Mumbai was 313 compared to Delhis 239, said the official.

The MET department forecast showers along with thunderstorms for the next few days starting Friday covering coastal parts of Maharashtra, Kolhapur, Pune, and parts of Marathwada and Chandrapur.

The next 48 to 72 hours are crucial as these areas may receive thunderstorms and showers which may affect rabi crops as well as mango production in the coastal region, said the official.

