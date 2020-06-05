Mumbai returnee skips mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival, tests positive later; Goa CM orders probe

Pramod Sawant.

Panaji

05 June 2020 11:39 IST

Goa has made it mandatory for everyone entering the State to undergo COVID-19 test and swab samples are being collected at State borders, railway stations and Dabolim airport.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he would conduct an inquiry into the incident of a woman skipping the mandatory COVID-19 test upon her arrival from Mumbai and later testing positive for the infection.

An elderly woman living in North Goa’s Calangute town tested positive for COVID-19 after she complained of breathlessness on June 4.

Talking to reporters on the evening of June 4, Mr. Sawant admitted that the woman had “skipped the COVID-19 test” upon arrival from Mumbai.

“It is true that she entered the State without undergoing a test. She was admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 hospital after she tested positive,” the Chief Minister said.

An inquiry will be conducted into the case, he said.

“At least 3,000 persons enter the State every day, so it is difficult to know how she skipped the test,” he added.

As on JUNE 4, Goa has recorded 166 cases of COVID- 19, of which 109 patients are undergoing treatment, while 57 have recovered from the infection.