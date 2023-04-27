HamberMenu
Mumbai-Pune Expressway pile-up after truck suffers brake failure injures 6, damages several vehicles

The incident took place near Khopoli in Raigad district, and the injured include a man, his wife and mother, the official said.

April 27, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Damaged vehicles following a collision with a truck after its brake failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, in Raigad district, on April 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Six persons were injured on April 27 in a pile-up caused by a truck hitting more than 10 vehicles after its brakes failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a police official said.

The incident took place at 12:55pm near Khopoli in Raigad district, some 75 kilometres from here, and the injured include a man, his wife and mother, the official said.

Maharashtra: 7 vehicles collide with each other at Mumbai Pune-Expressway, 4 injured | Video Credit: ANI

"A truck proceeding from Pune to Mumbai went out of control, possibly due to brake failure, and rammed into 11 vehicles. Six persons, including three women, have sustained minor injuries in the pile-up. One woman has been sent to MGM Hospital in Panvel," the official said.

"The police team that rushed from Borghat completed its relief operation by 1:45pm. The damaged vehicles were removed from the path and normal traffic towards Mumbai has been restored," said Assistant Inspector Yogesh Bhosale.

