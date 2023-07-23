ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Police receive threat call about a tanker allegedly filled with RDX

July 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Pune

The latest call follows a string of hoax threat calls received over the previous week

Shoumojit Banerjee

Stating there was no cause for panic, police officials said they were taking all requisite steps to ensure safety and security in the region. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police on July 23 received a call which alleged that a tanker loaded with RDX along with two Pakistani nationals was heading from Mumbai to the neighbouring coastal State of Goa.

In response to the call, which was received by the Mumbai Police Control Room, authorities have launched an investigation into the matter to ascertain the credibility of the threat.

Stating there was no cause for panic, police officials said they were taking all requisite steps to ensure safety and security in the region.

Also Read | Mumbai Police receives threat call to attack, registers FIR

The latest call follows a string of hoax threat calls received over the previous week, warning of a potential terror strike in the city.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday (July 18), the Mumbai Police had received a call threatening to carry out a terror strike attack akin to the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Police officials have said the caller also spoke about targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown caller.

On July 12, the police received another threat call warning of a terror strike if the Pakistani woman, Seema Haider, did not return to her country.

