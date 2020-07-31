‘Mumbai police not cooperating in Sushant case probe’

PATNA:

31 July 2020 22:54 IST

CBI must take over the case, says Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Political parties in Bihar have been unanimous in demanding a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi alleged on Friday that Mumbai police was not cooperating with Bihar in its investigation and so the CBI should take over the case.

“Mumbai police is placing obstructions in the way of fair investigation by the Bihar police... BJP feels that the CBI should take over this case,” tweeted Mr Modi.

Bihar police launched an investigation after the Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh lodged an FIR against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others at the Rajiv Nagar police station here on July 25. He has accused them of cheating and abetment of suicide. A four-member team of the Patna police is currently in Mumbai in connection with the case.

Rhea Chakraborty subsequently filed a plea in the Supreme Court to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. The Bihar government has roped in former attorney-general Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea’s plea. This was confirmed by Bihar’s principal additional advocate general Lalit Kishore. “The caveat has already been filed,” he said.

Earlier, Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and other leaders across party lines had demanded a CBI probe. LJP president Chirag Paswan even spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav, along with leaders from the Congress and other alliance parties, also insisted on a CBI probe, as have leaders of the ruling JD(U) and BJP in the State.

The chorus for a CBI probe has baffled many in the State. “Is it all because Assembly elections are just round the corner and no political party wants to go against a popular sentiment?” wondered political observer Ajay Kumar. “Wasn’t it the same CBI that has been unable to conclude the famous Navruna Chakravarty case even after getting 10 extensions from the Supreme Court?”

Twelve-year old Navruna was kidnapped on the intervening night of September 18-19 in 2012 from her home in Muzaffarpur town, allegedly by those belonging to the land mafia-police-political nexus.

Meanwhile, the Bihar police held a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the progress in the case.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputy was found hanging in his flat in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai police is reported to have recorded the statements of 41 people associated with Bollywood, including Rhea Chakraborty.