Mumbai Police Crime Branch gets Sachin Vaze’s custody till November 15

Mumbai:

13 November 2021 17:12 IST

He is currently lodged at Taloja Central Jail and was taken into custody by Mumbai Crime Branch on November 1.

A magistrate court on Saturday extended dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze’s Crime Branch custody till November 15 in connection with extortion cases against him and former police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The case refers to an extortion call made to builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agarwal between January 2020 and March 2021. The accused are former police commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh, Sumit Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh alias Babloo and Riyaz Bhati. They have been booked under Sections 384 and 385 (both pertaining to extortion) 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

On October 20, Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that Mr. Singh is not traceable and that it cannot give a statement that no coercive action will be taken against him. So far three non bailable warrants have been issued against Mr. Singh.

This statement was made when the court was hearing a plea filed by Mr. Singh seeking to quash one FIR filed against him at registered at two places. The plea mentioned, “The FIR refers to an event of 2015 and is belatedly registered after having failed to pressurise him to withdraw his complaint against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.”

Vaze has been in jail for his alleged involvement in the Antilia case and the murder or Mansukh Hiran.

On February 25, a SUV car was found with 20 gelatin sticks outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence. The police said the car was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

The car’s owner Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer was found on March 5 in Kalwa creek. The case was transferred from Maharashtra Police to NIA on March 8.