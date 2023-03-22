ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Police arrest close aide of bookie Anil Jaisinghani in extortion case of Fadnavis' wife

March 22, 2023 10:24 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Mumbai

Mumbai Police last week said they added an extortion section against Anishka, who was arrested for allegedly threatening and blackmailing Amruta Fadnavavis

ANI

Alleged bookie Anil Jaisinghani being taken to custody after a court remanded him to police custody till March 27 in a case related to an alleged attempt to blackmail and bribe Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Police said they have arrested Nirmal Jaisinghani, a close aide of bookie Anil Jaisinghani, in connection with the blackmail and extortion case filed by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Nirmal helped Anil Jaisinghani hide and provide him with logistic support and to book hotel rooms in his name," an officer of the Mumbai Police said.

"Further investigation, in this case, is underway," he added.

Mumbai Police on Friday said they added an extortion section against Anishka, who was arrested for allegedly threatening and blackmailing Amruta Fadnavavis.

"Extortion section 385 of the Indian Penal Code has been added against the accused, who threatened to make two videos viral and demanded a bribe from Amruta Fadnavis," said an officer of Mumbai Police earlier in the month.

Mumbai court extended Aniksha Jaisinghani’s police custody till March 24

According to police, Anishka was arrested from Ulhasnagar on Thursday (March 16).

"The accused woman had sent two videos to Amruta Fadnavis, threatening to make them viral unless she paid a bribe of ₹10 crore. The videos were not made by the accused woman," the officer had said.

The Mumbai Police informed further that they were on the lookout for the person who made the videos with which the accused woman tried to extort the Deputy CM's wife.

The arrest was made after Amruta Fadnavis filed a complaint with Mumbai Police alleging she was threatened and asked to pay a bribe of ₹10 crore by an acquaintance whom she identified as Anishka, a designer.

“A case was registered against Anishka and her father for allegedly trying to extort ₹10 crore from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis,” Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

Anishka had known the Deputy Chief Minister's wife for over 16 months, police said.

After allegedly receiving calls and messages on her phone, Amruta filed a complaint at the Malabar Hill police station on Thursday, police said, adding that they were searching for the second accused, Anishka's father Anil Jaisinghani.

Police said that Anishka's father, bookie Anil Jaisinghani, is wanted in 16 cases and has been absconding for five years.

