Mumbai Police add attempted murder charge against arrested film producer accused of hitting wife with car

The alleged incident had taken place on October 19 in the parking lot of the couple’s apartment in Andheri (West), police said

PTI Mumbai
October 29, 2022 13:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Police have registered a case against filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra after his wife lodged a complaint against him accusing him of injuring her in the incident which took place on October 19. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai Police have added a charge of attempt to murder in the FIR against film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra, arrested for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle, an official said on October 29.

Mishra, who was arrested in the case in the early hours of October 28, was remanded in police custody till October 30.

Also Read
Film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra arrested for hitting wife with his car

Based on the complaint lodged by his wife, the FIR (first information report) was registered at the Amboli police station on Wednesday against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"On Friday, IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was added in the FIR," the official said.

The alleged incident had taken place on October 19 in the parking lot of the couple's apartment in Andheri (West), police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As per the complaint lodged by Mishra's wife, she came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area. When the film producer's wife went to confront him, Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mumbai
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app