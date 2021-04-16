Mumbai man donates ambulance

His mother had died without one in 2006

A Mumbai resident, whose mother died 14 years ago due to the non-availability of an ambulance on time, has donated an ambulance to a local hospital. It will serve poor and needy patients.

A Mahindra Supro air-conditioned ambulance has been donated to the Inlaks General Hospital here by the Namita Dhawan Charitable Trust, named after the deceased woman.

“The idea of this noble cause came to us when our beloved mother left us in December 2006. She was critically ill. Sadly, it was too late by the time we could get an ambulance and take her to the nearest hospital,” said Sumeet Dhawan, who founded the trust in memory of his mother in 2014.

Vishamber Khatri, president, Inlaks Hospital said, “We urge more such charitable trusts and donors to donate medical equipment and kits so that we could serve people better in the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.”