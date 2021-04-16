Other States

Mumbai man donates ambulance

Namita Dhawan Charitable Trust donates ambulance to Inlaks General Hospital, Chembur Colony, Mumbai. Ambulance was donated by Satpraksh Dhawan, Chairman, Namita Dhawan Charitable Trust which was founded by his son Sumeet Dhawan in memory of his late mother.  

A Mumbai resident, whose mother died 14 years ago due to the non-availability of an ambulance on time, has donated an ambulance to a local hospital. It will serve poor and needy patients.

A Mahindra Supro air-conditioned ambulance has been donated to the Inlaks General Hospital here by the Namita Dhawan Charitable Trust, named after the deceased woman.

“The idea of this noble cause came to us when our beloved mother left us in December 2006. She was critically ill. Sadly, it was too late by the time we could get an ambulance and take her to the nearest hospital,” said Sumeet Dhawan, who founded the trust in memory of his mother in 2014.

Vishamber Khatri, president, Inlaks Hospital said, “We urge more such charitable trusts and donors to donate medical equipment and kits so that we could serve people better in the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.”

