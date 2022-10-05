Mumbai Dasara rallies become a free for all, Shinde and Uddhav hurl barbs at each other

Aerial view of Shivsena’s (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Dasara rally at Shivaji Park on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Asserting that the Shiv Sena was “not a private limited company”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spewed fire at former Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray over his claims, and said the “real” Shiv Sena question had been settled looking at the massive crowds at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

“Shiv Sena is not your private limited company but was formed through efforts of common party workers. Massive crowds here is proof enough to show who are the real inheritors of Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy,” he said.

Interspersed with jibes at the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, and “the appeasement towards traitors and divisive forces”, Mr. Shinde alleged Mr. Uddhav Thackeray’s “compromises” were totally in opposition to the ideals preached and practised by Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray.

What caught the eyes of Shiv Sainiks at venue was Bal Thackeray’s son Jaidev Thackeray sharing the stage with Mr. Shinde and other rebel leaders. Mr. Jaidev Thackeray’s estranged wife Smita was also present at the rally, along with Nihar, son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray’s eldest brother.

In the mega showdown between Mr. Shinde and Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, the former said, “This Shiv Sena belongs to neither Uddhav nor Eknath Shinde, but to millions of Shiv Sainkis who carry on the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray. We are the real followers of Balasaheb’s ideology.”

Further taking a dig at Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, Mr. Shinde said, “You disgraced the real Shiv Sainiks. I am not a traitor. You are a traitor. Huge crowds here prove who the real Shiv Sainiks are. Go and kneel down at Balsaheb’s memorial and apologise for betraying the people of Maharashtra.”

Mr. Shinde also alleged several failures of the Uddhav Thackery-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, including the “complete neglect of health services” and failure to provide medical insurance coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maharashtra voters elected you and the BJP in Assembly elections, but you betrayed people by allying with the Congress and the NCP,” Mr. Shinde said.

Addressing a rally at the historic Shivaji Park, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray called Mr. Shinde’s camp “traitors” and said that every year, there will be ‘Ravan Dahan’ on Dasara as per the tradition, but this year’s Ravan was different.

“Traditionally, Ravan has 10 heads, but this Ravan had 50,” he said, referring to the allegations that the rebel leaders of Sena got ₹50 crore each from the BJP for shifting their loyalty.

He called Mr. Shinde’s faction “a group of parasites” and that “parasites don’t have an identity or their own roots and can’t claim to be a big tree”. “The roots of a giant tree are rooted deep into the soil. That’s how we [Mr. Thackeray’s camp] are. Parasites can never damage the roots,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Comparing rebel Sena leaders with the famous character of Katappa in the movie Bahubali, Mr. Thackeray said the people he trusted with responsibilities when he was hospitalised became like Katappa and betrayed him. “This is the only thing I feel bad and angry about. When I was in the hospital, they thought I would never come back,” he said.

Mr. Uddhav Thackeray attacked the BJP and said that the country was heading towards dictatorship and slavery. “They want to whip out regional parties and kill the democracy and become dictators. Will you be okay with that?” he asked the crowd, which responded with “no”.

For the first time since 1966, Shiv Sena’s annual Dasara rally was split into two factions, both laying claim to Hindutva and Bal Thackeray’s legacy.

Significantly, both Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Shinde in their speeches stressed Hindutva, betrayal, dynastic succession, and who inherited the true ideals and values espoused by patriarch Bal Thackeray.