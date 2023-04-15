Mumbai-based tour operator’s manager held for issuing fake tickets for Gondola ride in Gulmarg

April 15, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - SRINAGAR

A Mumbai-based tour operator’s manager was arrested on Friday after 28 fake tickets were detected by the staff of Gondola in north Kashmir’s Gulmarg, home to Asia’s highest cable car.

“The ticket scanning team of the Gulmarg Gondola Project got hold of a group of 28 passengers from Mumbai at the scanning point. These passengers were carrying edited fake tickets issued by the tour manager. We have an inbuilt system to deal with such cases,” Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, told The Hindu.

Officials said a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged immediately and the manager of the Veers World Mumbai, Makrand Anand, from Badlapur, Mumbai, Maharashtra, was arrested.

“Our team of officers at the project handled this case in a meticulous manner. The tour manager confessed he had himself edited these tickets in Mumbai and the passengers were not aware about this illegal activity,” Mr. Zargar said.

He said the staff made sure the passengers did not suffer because of the ill-plans of the tour company. “A written complaint was obtained from the passengers who had been cheated by the tour manager,” he said.

Two-phase ride

The two-phase Gondola ride — with one stop at Kongdori at a height of 8,530 feet and another at Apharwat at a height of 12,293 feet — is very popular among the visitors. With ticket pricing at ₹740 and ₹950 for the two phases, the Cable Car Corporation earned a record revenue of over ₹100 crore for the year 2022-23, in a quantum jump from ₹40 crore a few years ago.

Mr. Zargar issued a fresh advisory for tourists travelling to Gulmarg. “They should not fall in the hands of touts and book Gondola tickets themselves. There is only one way to book a ticket, which is on our website,” he added.