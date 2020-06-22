‘Multipronged plan helped Punjab contain virus spread’

NEW DELHI

The Health Ministry on Monday said that Punjab has shown good progress in containing the COVID-19 spread with the State following a multipronged strategy of focusing on high risk/vulnerable population from containment zones and adding to its testing capacity.

“With a view to reducing mortality, vulnerable population groups are line listed including those over 60-years-old, those having cardiac or renal disease, hypertension, diabetes or with immune-compromised conditions. Such persons are offered facility of government quarantine outside their containment zone till their area comes out of containment,” the Ministry noted.

It added that Punjab has also implemented a stringent containment strategy where the zones are clearly delineated.

